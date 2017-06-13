WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:59 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 749
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,760
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 24 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): linehan
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Salford v Wakefield Salford by 14
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 44
Hull FC v Castleford. Cas by 18

Huddersfield V St Helens SL. Saints by 28

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:50 pm
Johnkendal User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 09, 2007 7:19 pm
Posts: 437
Location: A home game is 70 miles away but still worth it!
[quote="Wires71"]a) Crowd - 6500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22:12Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 8
e) Last try (any team, player not time): lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Salford v Wakefield - Salford by 14
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford - Cas by 8
Huddersfield V St Helens SL - huds by 8

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:00 pm
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 381
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): - 6,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Warrington 12 v 26 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): - Lineham
d) Time of first try: -10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Marshall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 5

g) Salford v Wakefield - Wakefield by 4
Leeds v Featherstone - Leeds by 20
Hull FC v Castleford - Hull by 4

Huddersfield V St Helens SL - Hudds by 2
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.

WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:33 am
Vespid_Wire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 16, 2014 4:44 pm
Posts: 1507
A) 6,500
B) Wire 14-28 Wigan
C) Lineham
D) 5 minutes
E) Marshall
F) 6
G)

Salford by 10
Leeds by 34
Hull by 7
Saints by 10
