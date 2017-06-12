WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:28 pm
This week's conundrum for Tony, Richard and the players, win and gain some confidence and momentum, lose and concentrate on the league? I'd always take an opportunity of beating Wigan, so I hope that it's the former, but, would take a loss if it was close, gutsy and guaranteed SL survival......has it really come to this ARGGGGH!!!!

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Salford v Wakefield
Leeds v Featherstone
Hull FC v Castleford

Huddersfield V St Helens SL

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:41 pm
A: 5455
B: Wire 10- 26 Wigan
C: Lineham
D: 12 mins
E: Burgess
F: 6
G:
Wakefield by 8
Leeds by 26
Cas by 14
Saints by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:49 pm
A) 6,300
B) Wire 8-36 Wigan
C) Clark
D) 10 mins
E) Marshall
F) 6

G) Wakey by 10
Leeds by 44
Cas by 8
Saints by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:13 pm
a) Crowd - 7500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 20 v 28 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marshall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Salford v Wakefield - Salford by 6
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford - Hull by 2
Huddersfield V St Helens SL - Saints by 6

