Medwaywhite365 wrote: 13 penaltys in 15 matches the same s cuthbertson ,you don't hear Leeds fans criticising,,I'd have him at Wigan in a shot

I've said it before and will repeat it !!It's the timing and often the position in which he gives a penalty away this was on the last tackle when we were about to get the ball back he has given penaltys away on our own line needleslwy and on opposition line early in the tackle count it's these that are making his penaltys stand out !!He has not performed to his usual high standards I think the leadership roll he could do without ! Not meant as a criticism just don't get the feeling it's one of his strong points unburden him from that responsibility and let him focus on what he does best!! I also think that given how he has consistantly played in the past that we can give him a pass this season and feel confidant he will do everything within his power to get back on form.