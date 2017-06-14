WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Hill charged.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:52 pm
Definitely feel as though we're not getting the rub of the green lately. I suppose it's a case of 'never give a sucker an even break'
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:10 pm
Medwaywhite365 wrote:
13 penaltys in 15 matches the same s cuthbertson ,you don't hear Leeds fans criticising,,I'd have him at Wigan in a shot


I've said it before and will repeat it !!

It's the timing and often the position in which he gives a penalty away this was on the last tackle when we were about to get the ball back he has given penaltys away on our own line needleslwy and on opposition line early in the tackle count it's these that are making his penaltys stand out !!

He has not performed to his usual high standards I think the leadership roll he could do without ! Not meant as a criticism just don't get the feeling it's one of his strong points unburden him from that responsibility and let him focus on what he does best!! I also think that given how he has consistantly played in the past that we can give him a pass this season and feel confidant he will do everything within his power to get back on form.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:17 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
And yet they've been missing them this past 5 years

;)


:BOW:

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:53 pm
lister wrote:
13 penalties (26th most out of all SL players, 2nd for us)

Jack Hughes has given away 16 (13th most in SL, 1st for us)

Brown is on 10 (3rd for us)

Most penalties in the league is Chris Houston with 21.

We are 10th in the league for penalties. Don't give away as many if teams run straight through us.

That's weird as Chris Hill tends to stick in my mind for giving penalties away. Maybe it's where on the field he does it, I've noticed a couple of hands-on-the-ball right in front of our sticks. Or maybe I just watch Chris Hill as our captain a bit more intensely than the others.
