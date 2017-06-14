NickyKiss wrote:

A tough assignment impossible? Have you seen us play recently? We're probably the only side in the comp in as bad if not worse form then yourselves.





There will be two teams devoid of confidence going against each other on Saturday and to predict how it will go is impossible IMO. It's a total 50/50 game. Who would have thought we'd be in this position only 8 months after playing each other in the Grand Final?!!