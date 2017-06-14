|
Joined: Wed May 09, 2012 10:47 am
Posts: 57
Location: Kent
Is it time to put in one of our props from the reserves or under 21, got nothing to loose and hopefully they will be hungry enough to want to stake a claim for a contract.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:59 am
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 696
Location: Warrington
50/50 game? Wigan would've battered us without the return of their stars.....with Bateman, Gelling et al returning it'll be carnage. I'm unable to even view the game on TV and for the first time in 40 years I'm actually glad I'll completely miss a game.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:13 am
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1400
NickyKiss wrote:
A tough assignment impossible? Have you seen us play recently? We're probably the only side in the comp in as bad if not worse form then yourselves.
There will be two teams devoid of confidence going against each other on Saturday and to predict how it will go is impossible IMO. It's a total 50/50 game. Who would have thought we'd be in this position only 8 months after playing each other in the Grand Final?!!
For clarity the tough assignment I was referring to was Cas away, specifically losing our best forward early on in the piece.
However, given Wigan expect to have some of their walking wounded back I don't expect this weekend will be much fun either.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:56 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 315
Location: Manchester
Don't know what his numbers are like but he's seemed to be a penalty machine this season
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:25 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5566
Location: Warrington
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Don't know what his numbers are like but he's seemed to be a penalty machine this season
13 penalties (26th most out of all SL players, 2nd for us)
Jack Hughes has given away 16 (13th most in SL, 1st for us)
Brown is on 10 (3rd for us)
Most penalties in the league is Chris Houston with 21.
We are 10th in the league for penalties. Don't give away as many if teams run straight through us.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:33 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2972
Location: Stuck in 1982
lister wrote:
13 penalties (26th most out of all SL players, 2nd for us)
Jack Hughes has given away 16 (13th most in SL, 1st for us)
Brown is on 10 (3rd for us)
Most penalties in the league is Chris Houston with 21.
We are 10th in the league for penalties. Don't give away as many if teams run straight through us.
It is a contact sport so you are bound to attract penalties. The disappointing thing for me is the nature of the offences for those penalties, lying on and cheap shots which could be down to fatigue/fitness and frustration?
Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:37 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
Uncle Rico wrote:
It is a contact sport so you are bound to attract penalties. The disappointing thing for me is the nature of the offences for those penalties, lying on and cheap shots which could be down to fatigue/fitness and frustration?
Same at Wigan, it seems like time after time we get done for a hand on the ball or my personal bugbear, holding on to a foot and trying to spin the tackled player round.
It's such an obvious penalty and impossible for the ref to miss
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:13 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20938
Location: WIGAN
morrisseyisawire wrote:
For clarity the tough assignment I was referring to was Cas away, specifically losing our best forward early on in the piece.
However, given Wigan expect to have some of their walking wounded back I don't expect this weekend will be much fun either.
There's a huge amount of risk (and some desperation) in us bringing those lads back though. There's no way the likes of Tomkins and Bateman will be match fit and I doubt Gelling will be either.
If there's more then 6 points in the game I'll be surprised.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:41 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35306
Location: "The cuss i will?"
apollosghost wrote:
Same at Wigan, it seems like time after time we get done for a hand on the ball or my personal bugbear, holding on to a foot and trying to spin the tackled player round.
It's such an obvious penalty and impossible for the ref to miss
And yet they've been missing them this past 5 years
Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:57 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35306
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
And yet they've been missing them this past 5 years
Actually all joking aside, I've half wanted to do this topic anyway, but not seem like a bad loser.
We've been losing cos were playing poop, that's a fact. But does anyone else think we've been getting reffed differently since we've been crap?
Must admit, especially during the salford game down here it crossed my mind a lot, especially since teams that are regularly at the bottom of the table say this happens to them.
