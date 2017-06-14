Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Don't know what his numbers are like but he's seemed to be a penalty machine this season
13 penalties (26th most out of all SL players, 2nd for us)
Jack Hughes has given away 16 (13th most in SL, 1st for us)
Brown is on 10 (3rd for us)
Most penalties in the league is Chris Houston with 21.
We are 10th in the league for penalties. Don't give away as many if teams run straight through us.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anthonyspiers, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Frosties., Gaz3376, Johnkendal, karetaker, langer the king, leslie boyd, lister, moving on..., MrFlibble, Or thane, Paul2812, Philth, Psychedelic Casual, St_Cunningham_no9, Uncle Rico, Wire Weaver, WWRLFC78 and 283 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|