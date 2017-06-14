WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Hill charged.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:51 am
Sandwich Wire

Joined: Wed May 09, 2012 10:47 am
Posts: 57
Location: Kent
Is it time to put in one of our props from the reserves or under 21, got nothing to loose and hopefully they will be hungry enough to want to stake a claim for a contract.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:59 am
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 696
Location: Warrington
50/50 game? Wigan would've battered us without the return of their stars.....with Bateman, Gelling et al returning it'll be carnage. I'm unable to even view the game on TV and for the first time in 40 years I'm actually glad I'll completely miss a game.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:13 am
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1400
NickyKiss wrote:
A tough assignment impossible? Have you seen us play recently? We're probably the only side in the comp in as bad if not worse form then yourselves.


There will be two teams devoid of confidence going against each other on Saturday and to predict how it will go is impossible IMO. It's a total 50/50 game. Who would have thought we'd be in this position only 8 months after playing each other in the Grand Final?!!


For clarity the tough assignment I was referring to was Cas away, specifically losing our best forward early on in the piece.

However, given Wigan expect to have some of their walking wounded back I don't expect this weekend will be much fun either.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 12:56 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 315
Location: Manchester
Don't know what his numbers are like but he's seemed to be a penalty machine this season
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:25 pm
lister
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5566
Location: Warrington
Psychedelic Casual wrote:
Don't know what his numbers are like but he's seemed to be a penalty machine this season


13 penalties (26th most out of all SL players, 2nd for us)

Jack Hughes has given away 16 (13th most in SL, 1st for us)

Brown is on 10 (3rd for us)

Most penalties in the league is Chris Houston with 21.

We are 10th in the league for penalties. Don't give away as many if teams run straight through us.
