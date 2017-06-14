I would suggest that this act was done purposely to avoid the next game and get out of the limelight. This CHilly is not the one we know and I for one believe that he is treading water this season. I know this is a controversial statement but its my view. Many of the incidents this season show me that the team as a whole are protesting in there own ways at something.



We should be asking what is happening at board level, the players will turn it around and avoid the MPG given the chance by the board, but the board have to give them the chance!!