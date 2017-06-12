WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Hill charged.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:46 pm
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Good news for Wigan, we'll take all the help we can get at the minute !

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
karetaker wrote:
Hill grade B reckless challenge (shoulder) EGP availble, so will get 1 match ban. Westerman is also charged a grade A he as an EGP so will just get a fine. For me Hill as been a penalty machine this season.

There's something we agree on.
Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:27 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Hill's certain absence makes the -4 Handicap on Wigan look even better value now.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:35 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Joe Westerman has been cleared to face Wigan

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:37 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
RFL Disciplinary update: Chris Hill pleaded guilty but challenged grading of Grade B strikes with shoulder. Grading remains, one game ban and £300 fine.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:04 pm
Medwaywhite365 Stevo's Armpit

karetaker wrote:
Hill grade B reckless challenge (shoulder) EGP availble, so will get 1 match ban. Westerman is also charged a grade A he as an EGP so will just get a fine. For me Hill as been a penalty machine this season.

13 penaltys in 15 matches the same s cuthbertson ,you don't hear Leeds fans criticising,,I'd have him at Wigan in a shot

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:44 pm
Medwaywhite365 wrote:
13 penaltys in 15 matches the same s cuthbertson ,you don't hear Leeds fans criticising,,I'd have him at Wigan in a shot


Just for accuracy he missed the first few games.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:14 pm
karetaker User avatar
Medwaywhite365 wrote:
13 penaltys in 15 matches the same s cuthbertson ,you don't hear Leeds fans criticising,,I'd have him at Wigan in a shot


Oh i apologise for stating the obvious, thing is the player he is now is not the player he was when he came here, i get that someone earlier said about his frustrations of hiw this season is going, BUT i noticed this creaping into his game last season. My opinion for what its worth is he doesnt need this in his game, he is a class player without it.

Re: Chris Hill charged.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:44 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
I was quickly shot down earlier this season when I dared to question if Hilly"s selection outweighing his penalty count.
