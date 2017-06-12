As a Leigh fan I would say Hill has carried your team for the last 5 years, if your not happy with him right now Im sure every other SL team would take him off your hands. I would think his tackle to penalty ratio is quite low seeing that he has been your top tackler for the last 2 or 3 years. Send him back home to Leigh Im sure we could find him a place.
