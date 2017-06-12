The LBSA Evening With Stevo http://www.lbsa.org.uk/evening-with-stevo-raises-nearly-600-for-calm/after the Dewsbury game yesterday raised Â£598.24 in total in support of CALM - The Campaign Against Living Miserably https://www.thecalmzone.net.
Big thanks to Stevo - he was very entertaining - and all members and players who stayed around. Special mentions to Ron Knox for hosting; Mandy and Jake for collecting bucket duty; Jonathan and Sean for donating to the Auction.
This topped off a proud day when we inaugurated the John Sullivan Trophy in association with the Club.
