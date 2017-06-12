WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Evening With Stevo raises nearly Â£600

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:54 pm
nkpom
The LBSA Evening With Stevo http://www.lbsa.org.uk/evening-with-stevo-raises-nearly-600-for-calm/after the Dewsbury game yesterday raised Â£598.24 in total in support of CALM - The Campaign Against Living Miserably https://www.thecalmzone.net.
Big thanks to Stevo - he was very entertaining - and all members and players who stayed around. Special mentions to Ron Knox for hosting; Mandy and Jake for collecting bucket duty; Jonathan and Sean for donating to the Auction.

This topped off a proud day when we inaugurated the John Sullivan Trophy in association with the Club.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:24 pm
Bostwick
Excellent.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:14 pm
STEVEL
Free-scoring winger
Well done to Ron for organising the event.....and for Stevo's time....A good turnout and amount raised.....
Well done to Ron for organising the event.....and for Stevo's time....A good turnout and amount raised.....

Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:30 pm
Andover Boy
Yes - excellent evening. Well done to all
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at //www.sacrilegenwobhm.com

Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:48 pm
Bostwick
We The London Broncos have a great supporter in Stevo. I know he is David Hughes best mate, but I believe that he is fan of the team as well. What is more David Hughes can always call on him for honest advice regarding the team.
It is great that he was prepared to help us raise money for such a good cause.

