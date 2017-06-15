WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keegan Hirst

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:51 am
Upanunder wrote:
This

He's not the player he was last season, he hasn't been right since returning from injury, he looks like he's trying and is successful enough at times to be there or there abouts for the team sheet but he's not having the same impact.
I dunno why that is, it has to be related to his time off cos I can't think of anything else, he wouldn't get in the team if it was attitude or approach, so....I dunno


Timing, not easy to get back.
Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:33 am
The Avenger wrote:
They're all season totals which are nice to see but for comparison purposes you'd have to break them down into per minutes played and/or look at which times in the game i.e. Stats per 1st qtr/2nd qtr etc combined with stats per minutes played.



I agree with you, and as we all know you can interpret stats in a number of ways to make a point however the average gain one does take some of that into account and as I said his average gain is the lowest of the props.

Just looked back at last year to compare and discovered I had got England's wrong for this season. It should read:
England:
Tackles 259
Marker Tackles 44
Missed Tackles 23
Tackle Busts 5
Carries 136
Metres 819
Average Gain 6.02

Compared with last season where his average gain was 6.04

So actually his average is very similar to last year where most of us thought he did a really good job. Maybe it's just down to the fact that others appear to be making more yards this year that makes his stats look worse.

Having said all of that I know that he is coming back from injury and seems to be improving with each game so let's just give him some time.
Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:40 am
bren2k wrote:
I'd like to see the stats for England - because for me, whilst he looks willing, he can also look a bit ineffectual; he seems fairly easy to stop and is often dominated.

Fifita is a law unto himself, and both Huby and Hirst have nice feet and the potential to offload; Allgood is a machine - he just goes straight up time after time. I'm not sure what England's USP is.

When he was fit and in form last year, he appeared to be making a lot of yards and taking a lot of tackling, attracting quite a few defenders in to stop him. I thought he was very good at that point. As you say, he is recovering from injury. But he doesn't seem quite that player at the moment. There's no reason why he shouldn't get back there though
