I put Englands form down to his injury. It was a long term one and when he initially returned he was getting beaten in the physical battle which was a rarity last year.



That said his last handful of games theres been a marked improvement and although still not back to his best he is improving for me and getting that physicality and impact back in his game.



On more recent performances he deserves his spot and for me he looks like he will be hitting his straps again come super 8s.