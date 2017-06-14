bren2k wrote: I'd like to see the stats for England - because for me, whilst he looks willing, he can also look a bit ineffectual; he seems fairly easy to stop and is often dominated.



Fifita is a law unto himself, and both Huby and Hirst have nice feet and the potential to offload; Allgood is a machine - he just goes straight up time after time. I'm not sure what England's USP is.

Stats according to SuperLeague websiteFifita:Tackles 386Marker Tackles 62Missed Tackles 17Tackle Busts 58Carries 247Metres 1899Average Gain 7.69Huby:Tackles 362Marker Tackles 31Missed Tackles 23Tackle Busts 21Carries 207Metres 1481Average Gain 7.15England:Tackles 259Marker Tackles 44Missed Tackles 23Tackle Busts 5Carries 136Metres 869Average Gain 6.39Hirst:Tackles 199Marker Tackles 30Missed Tackles 5Tackle Busts 7Carries 94Metres 697Average Gain 7.41Allgood:Tackles 217Marker Tackles 35Missed Tackles 23Tackle Busts 8Carries 94Metres 621Average Gain 6.61Arona:Tackles 511Marker Tackles 79Missed Tackles 23Tackle Busts 8Carries 199Metres 1281Average Gain 6.44Standout stats for me -Fifita 58 tackle bustsArona 511 tacklesThat's 2 big misses for Thursday night, someone else needs to step up. England has the lowest average gain of all our props so needs a big effort from him in their absence to give the team a boost.