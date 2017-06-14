I'd like to see the stats for England - because for me, whilst he looks willing, he can also look a bit ineffectual; he seems fairly easy to stop and is often dominated.
Fifita is a law unto himself, and both Huby and Hirst have nice feet and the potential to offload; Allgood is a machine - he just goes straight up time after time. I'm not sure what England's USP is.
