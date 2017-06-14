WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keegan Hirst

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:51 am
I'd like to see the stats for England - because for me, whilst he looks willing, he can also look a bit ineffectual; he seems fairly easy to stop and is often dominated.

Fifita is a law unto himself, and both Huby and Hirst have nice feet and the potential to offload; Allgood is a machine - he just goes straight up time after time. I'm not sure what England's USP is.

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:21 am
bren2k wrote:
I'd like to see the stats for England - because for me, whilst he looks willing, he can also look a bit ineffectual; he seems fairly easy to stop and is often dominated.

Fifita is a law unto himself, and both Huby and Hirst have nice feet and the potential to offload; Allgood is a machine - he just goes straight up time after time. I'm not sure what England's USP is.


Stats according to SuperLeague website
Fifita:
Tackles 386
Marker Tackles 62
Missed Tackles 17
Tackle Busts 58
Carries 247
Metres 1899
Average Gain 7.69

Huby:
Tackles 362
Marker Tackles 31
Missed Tackles 23
Tackle Busts 21
Carries 207
Metres 1481
Average Gain 7.15

England:
Tackles 259
Marker Tackles 44
Missed Tackles 23
Tackle Busts 5
Carries 136
Metres 869
Average Gain 6.39

Hirst:
Tackles 199
Marker Tackles 30
Missed Tackles 5
Tackle Busts 7
Carries 94
Metres 697
Average Gain 7.41

Allgood:
Tackles 217
Marker Tackles 35
Missed Tackles 23
Tackle Busts 8
Carries 94
Metres 621
Average Gain 6.61

Arona:
Tackles 511
Marker Tackles 79
Missed Tackles 23
Tackle Busts 8
Carries 199
Metres 1281
Average Gain 6.44

Standout stats for me -
Fifita 58 tackle busts
Arona 511 tackles
That's 2 big misses for Thursday night, someone else needs to step up. England has the lowest average gain of all our props so needs a big effort from him in their absence to give the team a boost.
