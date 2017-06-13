vastman wrote: I agree some people getting carried away. Can't agree about England though, nowhere near where he was early last year. Thought Allgood looked better. Allgood, Hirst are a threat to England as would Walker have been if not injured.

Have to disagree, England and fifita when on form are our best forwards, I watched then come off the bench to batter Wigan, again allgood not doing the minutes, England averages 60 mins plus, and his defence is very strong, we look better when he is on with either Huby or big Dave, he's in top 3 for me, until others have the fitness to do more than 10-15 mins spells here and there.Yes maybe not as influential as last season due to he was our only big forward and carried the forwards, so it's good to see others step up, next few weeks will see with big Dave in the stands, again IMO.