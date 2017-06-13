|
Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2011 2:37 pm
Posts: 457
|
According to CC Walker could be back next week along with Arona. That's good news IMO
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3578
|
IMO Mullally was the best front row forward on the field for either team.
I'd have him back tomorrow
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:20 am
|
Joined: Sun Mar 23, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 1262
|
The Avenger wrote:
IMO Mullally was the best front row forward on the field for either team.
I'd have him back tomorrow
He was pretty good, but I thought the big guys softened us up and he took advantage so my credit would go to the big guys Cuthbertson & Garbutt. Good balance of forwards, TBH, but I think we would have matched them if we'd not lost Big Dave.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:24 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25912
Location: Poodle Power!
|
wakeyrule wrote:
He was pretty good, but I thought the big guys softened us up and he took advantage so my credit would go to the big guys Cuthbertson & Garbutt. Good balance of forwards, TBH, but I think we would have matched them if we'd not lost Big Dave.
And played Huby
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:47 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 548
|
Despite all that's been said on this post about either the Leeds forwards or their hooker winning the game for them, the fact is WE could still have won the game had we been a bit smarter!
Like everyone I hate losing to Leeds and slightly more to 'Cas, but I'm over it. We aren't far behind Leeds and Cas just have to keep working and perhaps recruit a smart playmaker ourselves (not really 'hookers' are they?)
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:51 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25912
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Trinity1315 wrote:
Despite all that's been said on this post about either the Leeds forwards or their hooker winning the game for them, the fact is WE could still have won the game had we been a bit smarter!
Like everyone I hate losing to Leeds and slightly more to 'Cas, but I'm over it. We aren't far behind Leeds and Cas just have to keep working and perhaps recruit a smart playmaker ourselves (not really 'hookers' are they?)
Correct, I'm surprised - actually I probably not - surprised at the amount of bleating on here for what was a 2 point loss after a 7 match winning run - seriously, all teams lose.
|
SUPPORT SWAG...
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:52 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3462
|
I think Hirst has done ok but the say he is better or even at the same level to Walmsley is stupid and just plain wrong.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:54 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 8:18 am
Posts: 245
|
vastman wrote:
I agree some people getting carried away. Can't agree about England though, nowhere near where he was early last year. Thought Allgood looked better. Allgood, Hirst are a threat to England as would Walker have been if not injured.
Have to disagree, England and fifita when on form are our best forwards, I watched then come off the bench to batter Wigan, again allgood not doing the minutes, England averages 60 mins plus, and his defence is very strong, we look better when he is on with either Huby or big Dave, he's in top 3 for me, until others have the fitness to do more than 10-15 mins spells here and there.
Yes maybe not as influential as last season due to he was our only big forward and carried the forwards, so it's good to see others step up, next few weeks will see with big Dave in the stands, again IMO.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:00 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25912
Location: Poodle Power!
|
Prop9824 wrote:
Have to disagree, England and fifita when on form are our best forwards, I watched then come off the bench to batter Wigan, again allgood not doing the minutes, England averages 60 mins plus, and his defence is very strong, we look better when he is on with either Huby or big Dave, he's in top 3 for me, until others have the fitness to do more than 10-15 mins spells here and there.
Yes maybe not as influential as last season due to he was our only big forward and carried the forwards, so it's good to see others step up, next few weeks will see with big Dave in the stands, again IMO.
I stand by what I say. However I rate our entire pack tbh so the position I currently rate England is not a bad thing. He's still very much deserves his spot in the team - it's all relative.
Put it this way even if Fifita wasn't injured it wouldn't take a massive step up from England to displace Dave as number one .
That has to be good for the club - perfect opportunity on Thursday
|
SUPPORT SWAG...