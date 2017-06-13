|
Keegan partnered Alex Walmsley at Batley in 2011 , we know a good player when we see one
Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:45 pm
Can you find us a world class hooker too then please?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:56 pm
Noticed how often he looked for the offload last Saturday. Sometimes there was no backing up there though.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:04 pm
Maybe a bit early to say but Hirst is better than Walmsley IMO. For starters Walmsley can often be lazy and go missing.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:39 pm
Willzay wrote:
Maybe a bit early to say but Hirst is better than Walmsley IMO. For starters Walmsley can often be lazy and go missing.
Certainly a bit early to say that. Walmsley is streets ahead at the moment
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:22 pm
I must be watching different Hirst , don't get me wrong he's developing in a positive manner, but hes not done big game time or started on a regular basis where propping is always tuffer with forwards trying to dominate early on, and to compare him to Alex at saints, he's nowhere near, let's just let him tick along nicely, yes he's doing well, and he deserves a new contract but until he's done longer stints I'm not comparing him to the likes of Huby, fifita, England. Who IMO are still our top 3.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:07 pm
Got to say I think that he is showing up really well, I know a lad who played with him and he thought he didn't have the heart for SL, early impressions suggest otherwise.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:37 pm
We have some big lads and Keegan is one of them, he has been able to work his way into the team, gathering confidence with every game, rather than being the only big bloke on the team and targeted,so his enthusiasm diminishes?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:37 pm
Willzay wrote:
Maybe a bit early to say but Hirst is better than Walmsley IMO. For starters Walmsley can often be lazy and go missing.
Give over - Walmsley is one of the best 3 forwards in SL; KH is developing well and will definitely get better, but he's miles behind Walmsley.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:54 pm
Prop9824 wrote:
I must be watching different Hirst , don't get me wrong he's developing in a positive manner, but hes not done big game time or started on a regular basis where propping is always tuffer with forwards trying to dominate early on, and to compare him to Alex at saints, he's nowhere near, let's just let him tick along nicely, yes he's doing well, and he deserves a new contract but until he's done longer stints I'm not comparing him to the likes of Huby, fifita, England. Who IMO are still our top 3.
I agree some people getting carried away. Can't agree about England though, nowhere near where he was early last year. Thought Allgood looked better. Allgood, Hirst are a threat to England as would Walker have been if not injured.
