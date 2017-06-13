WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keegan Hirst

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:03 pm
batley... bob
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 28, 2012 1:19 pm
Posts: 202
Keegan partnered Alex Walmsley at Batley in 2011 , we know a good player when we see one

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:45 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9241
Location: wakefield
Can you find us a world class hooker too then please?
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:56 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 545
Noticed how often he looked for the offload last Saturday. Sometimes there was no backing up there though.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:04 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6364
Maybe a bit early to say but Hirst is better than Walmsley IMO. For starters Walmsley can often be lazy and go missing.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:39 pm
pocket 4's
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 26, 2007 12:02 pm
Posts: 1502
Location: At work
Willzay wrote:
Maybe a bit early to say but Hirst is better than Walmsley IMO. For starters Walmsley can often be lazy and go missing.


Certainly a bit early to say that. Walmsley is streets ahead at the moment

Re: Keegan Hirst

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:22 pm
Prop9824
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Mar 09, 2015 8:18 am
Posts: 244
I must be watching different Hirst , don't get me wrong he's developing in a positive manner, but hes not done big game time or started on a regular basis where propping is always tuffer with forwards trying to dominate early on, and to compare him to Alex at saints, he's nowhere near, let's just let him tick along nicely, yes he's doing well, and he deserves a new contract but until he's done longer stints I'm not comparing him to the likes of Huby, fifita, England. Who IMO are still our top 3.
