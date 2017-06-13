I must be watching different Hirst , don't get me wrong he's developing in a positive manner, but hes not done big game time or started on a regular basis where propping is always tuffer with forwards trying to dominate early on, and to compare him to Alex at saints, he's nowhere near, let's just let him tick along nicely, yes he's doing well, and he deserves a new contract but until he's done longer stints I'm not comparing him to the likes of Huby, fifita, England. Who IMO are still our top 3.