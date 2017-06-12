WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Keegan Hirst

Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:02 pm
Not sure he was my MOM,I thought Tupou was a nightmare for Leeds.

However it's all opinion.

What I have to say though is well done that man. From Batley player to MOM in a top 4 SL tussle in less than a year is some going :CLAP:
Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:03 pm
I thought Tupou v Watkins was a fantastic battle throughout the game, I really think Bill has kicked on this year.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:28 pm
I agree Bill really has kicked on, looks to enjoying his rugby. Thought Keegan had a great game and like you say has come a long way in a short space of time

Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:39 pm
I think Keegan has been one of the finds of this season. He is a big strong bloke and that is a great advantage to being an RL forward.

He has based his game on his size and strength. He has tried to be nothing fancy and just concentrates on the basics and doing a job in the pack.

I still think we have not seen the best of him yet.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:47 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
I think Keegan has been one of the finds of this season. He is a big strong bloke and that is a great advantage to being an RL forward.

He has based his game on his size and strength. He has tried to be nothing fancy and just concentrates on the basics and doing a job in the pack.

I still think we have not seen the best of him yet.


I agree.
He also has an excellent offload game but, the support is not getting there often enough.
Hirst plays very upright and if he gets his arm free, the offload seems "on" most of the time.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:54 pm
I would like to see us offer Keegan a longer deal that the one year option some have mentioned on other threads. I feel that if his immediate future was assured (lets say 2 years) it would take some pressure off him and allow to him to play to his full potential. He is undoubtedly improving as the season progresses. Well done that man.

Re: Keegan Hirst

Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:44 pm
I thought Keegan was MOM away at Salford as well, his work rate, especially in defence was second to none , like what has been mentioned earlier he's really kicking on in SL this season :CLAP:

Re: Keegan Hirst

Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:50 am
altofts wildcat wrote:
I thought Tupou v Watkins was a fantastic battle throughout the game, I really think Bill has kicked on this year.


Unfortunately that young Leeds fullback got the better of Tupou a few times.
Re: Keegan Hirst

Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:19 am
All our props are different in style so it's hard to rate but he in my opinion is prop number 3 in value behind Huby and Fifita.
He has already jumped passed Walker Allgood and England and I like them all too.
New Walker hasn't had chance to prove his case yet of course.
Re: Keegan Hirst

Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:33 am
Keegan is doing a great job for the team, strong, safe carries. Usually takes a few to bring him down. Certainly worth extending his contract.

