King Street Cat wrote:

Speaking to Stuart Dickens after the Leeds game and he said Fifita had complained of being cannonball tackled 4 times and chicken winged twice in the few games previous. I seem to remember Stuart's speech after the Huddersfield game contained something about Fifita being a big guy in form has made him a target to be stopped but players need to find a way to tackle him legally and referees have to think more about player welfare when the opposition are purposely trying to attack the shoulders and knees. I don't think there was anything malicious in the tackle from Ferres , just looked like an awkward collision.