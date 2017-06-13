WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:06 pm
Fifita was iced up and limping after Wigan game and although he has soldiered on he hasn't quite looked the same player. Think the lay off will do him good

Re: Fifita

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:52 am
Speaking to Stuart Dickens after the Leeds game and he said Fifita had complained of being cannonball tackled 4 times and chicken winged twice in the few games previous. I seem to remember Stuart's speech after the Huddersfield game contained something about Fifita being a big guy in form has made him a target to be stopped but players need to find a way to tackle him legally and referees have to think more about player welfare when the opposition are purposely trying to attack the shoulders and knees. I don't think there was anything malicious in the tackle from Ferres, just looked like an awkward collision.
Re: Fifita

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:57 am
Wouldn't that be a first

Re: Fifita

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:44 am
Ferres does seem to make a habit of nasty tackles, and now he's piled on the weight it's made it even worse. He doesn't get the benefit of the doubt with me.
