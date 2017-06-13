WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:09 am
upthecats
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3166
Location: Dewsbury
No it was Brett Ferres and there was absolutely nothing wrong with it at all...
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:34 am
bellycouldtackle
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1641
Location: wakefield
He banged his knee at Wigan and had it iced up

Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:15 am
Red, White and Blue
Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm
Posts: 272
Location: wakefield
JINJER wrote:
Did he have his shorts on? He wears shorts more than I do. :)


No, he was looking very smart in trousers and a posh shirt.

Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:22 pm
djcool
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2334
Location: Halifax
https://twitter.com/MarkWilsonRadio/sta ... 9977498625

Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:27 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8122
bellycouldtackle wrote:
He banged his knee at Wigan and had it iced up


I cant remember which of their players it was but, he took offence at one of the Leigh forwards "attacking" his leg in the win over there, which may have been the start of the problem ?
