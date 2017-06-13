bellycouldtackle wrote:
He banged his knee at Wigan and had it iced up
I cant remember which of their players it was but, he took offence at one of the Leigh forwards "attacking" his leg in the win over there, which may have been the start of the problem ?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, Ave It!, bellycouldtackle, Bull Mania, Ceps, Clearwing, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FIL, got there, Jizzer, King Street Cat, Mable_Syrup, musson, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, upthecats, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 255 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity
|