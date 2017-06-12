WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:20 pm
Wakefield No 1
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8761
4-6 weeks, well it could have been worse... :(
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:31 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2628
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
4-6 weeks, well it could have been worse... :(

Where has this been reported?
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:36 pm
Her in doors
Joined: Thu Feb 13, 2014 5:32 pm
Posts: 139
Location: Never far from the kitchen sink
North standers

Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:01 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2628
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Nothing on the Wakey official site yet.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:06 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9237
Location: wakefield
Supposed to have come directly from Fifita
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:37 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2628
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Nothing on his twitter account.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:44 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 306
Could we be keeping Salford guessing if he will be fit. a bit of mind games before the CC quarter final won't do any harm. i heard he was in the gym on Sunday the day after the match. Believe what you want!

Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:50 pm
Red, White and Blue
Joined: Mon May 21, 2007 7:44 pm
Posts: 271
Location: wakefield
Limping at Pontefract races, don't think he's a chance forThursday. Lovely bloke though.

Re: Fifita

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:36 am
JINJER
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6282
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Red, White and Blue wrote:
Limping at Pontefract races, don't think he's a chance forThursday. Lovely bloke though.

Did he have his shorts on? He wears shorts more than I do. :)
