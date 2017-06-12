WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:10 pm
FIL
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009
Posts: 1536
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
League Express saying that he could have suffered a medial cruciate ligament injury :(
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:28 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008
Posts: 2623
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Seriously hope not.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:29 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008
Posts: 9233
Location: wakefield
Hope not. He didn't seem unduly worried on Twitter.

And it seemed like an ankle to me not knee.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:39 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004
Posts: 25897
Location: Poodle Power!
Don't think you carry on playing as Fifita did with one of those - suppose we'll have to wait and see.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:40 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011
Posts: 8112
Just hope it's nothing too serious.
We have plenty of options in the forwards , with Huby and Hirst goth going really well but, Big Dave gives us the X factor and he would be a big miss for us, just as he was after going off against Leeds.

Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:56 pm
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004
Posts: 25897
Location: Poodle Power!
Not on the total RL web site.
Re: Fifita

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:07 pm
LyndsayGill
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009
Posts: 1591
The article in League Express starts by saying: "is thought to have picked up a medial cruciate ligament injury." but the goes on to quote Chris Chester as saying: " it was something to do with his knee. I don't know if it is a cork or a medial"
In our Aussiefied game, I believe a 'cork' is a deadleg. ????

So basically they don't know, as Dave was going for a scan today.
