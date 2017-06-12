Just hope it's nothing too serious. We have plenty of options in the forwards , with Huby and Hirst goth going really well but, Big Dave gives us the X factor and he would be a big miss for us, just as he was after going off against Leeds.
The article in League Express starts by saying: "is thought to have picked up a medial cruciate ligament injury." but the goes on to quote Chris Chester as saying: " it was something to do with his knee. I don't know if it is a cork or a medial" In our Aussiefied game, I believe a 'cork' is a deadleg. ????
So basically they don't know, as Dave was going for a scan today.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
