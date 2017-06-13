WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:33 pm
princeofwales

Joined: Sat Jan 30, 2016 4:57 pm
Posts: 46
One match ban, £300 fine....

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:36 pm
propforward 2338
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 569
princeofwales wrote:
One match ban, £300 fine....

Chase £300 fine no ban

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:38 pm
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9466
Location: Deep in Leytherland
propforward 2338 wrote:
Chase £300 fine no ban


So predictable!

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:09 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 490
Alan wrote:
So predictable!


Different type of trip. :THINK: :(

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:41 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3488
frank1 wrote:
Different type of trip. :THINK: :(


Aye,he hit him after the bell.
Image

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:25 pm
JackDiggle
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 125
i bet his school reports are brilliant - "Despite several warnings James continues to....

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:49 pm
glow
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7367
The club should also start to fine him, he would have been the first name on the team sheet for next week, stupid boy :twisted:
get leigh outta wigan
