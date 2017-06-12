WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:58 pm
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9464
Location: Deep in Leytherland
That must class as the most stupid time ever to incur the wrath of the referee and then Disciplinary committee - AFTER the hooter!

Of course, 'inconsistency' could come into play again. I may be wrong, but wasn't a Wigan player penalised for tripping, in the first half - on the East side, near to the North Stand? If so, he wasn't cited - along with his sixteen team mates!

Rangi Chase's punishment (if found guilty) is NFA to 1 match. (I know where my money would be! :wink: )

Richie Myler has actually been cited FIVE times for tripping, in the past 22 months. He was found guilty once (No Further Action); received cautions for two (in four days!) and MRP cautions (I don't know what they are) for the other two. Of course, they were probably for 'lesser' trips than Acton's - but you would have thought that someone in the Disciplinary process might have spotted that Myler is a persistent offender? Someone on this forum suggested Myler for Leigh next season. If that happened, I bet his next tripping offence would attract a supension! :wink:

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:04 pm
Cokey User avatar
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2631
Location: LEYTH
That must class as the most stupid time ever to incur the wrath of the referee and then Disciplinary committee - AFTER the hooter!

Of course, 'inconsistency' could come into play again. I may be wrong, but wasn't a Wigan player penalised for tripping, in the first half - on the East side, near to the North Stand? If so, he wasn't cited - along with his sixteen team mates!

Rangi Chase's punishment (if found guilty) is NFA to 1 match. (I know where my money would be! :wink: )

Richie Myler has actually been cited FIVE times for tripping, in the past 22 months. He was found guilty once (No Further Action); received cautions for two (in four days!) and MRP cautions (I don't know what they are) for the other two. Of course, they were probably for 'lesser' trips than Acton's - but you would have thought that someone in the Disciplinary process might have spotted that Myler is a persistent offender? Someone on this forum suggested Myler for Leigh next season. If that happened, I bet his next tripping offence would attract a supension! :wink:


Match Review Panel. :thumb:
