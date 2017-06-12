FIVE

That must class as the most stupid time ever to incur the wrath of the referee and then Disciplinary committee - AFTER the hooter!Of course, 'inconsistency' could come into play again. I may be wrong, but wasn't a Wigan player penalised for tripping, in the first half - on the East side, near to the North Stand? If so, he wasn't cited - along with his sixteen team mates!Rangi Chase's punishment (if found guilty) is NFA to 1 match. (I know where my money would be!Richie Myler has actually been citedtimes for tripping, in the past 22 months. He was found guilty once (No Further Action); received cautions for two (in four days!) and MRP cautions (I don't know what they are) for the other two. Of course, they were probably for 'lesser' trips than Acton's - but you would have thought that someone in the Disciplinary process might have spotted that Myler is a persistent offender? Someone on this forum suggested Myler for Leigh next season. If that happened, I bet his next tripping offence would attract a supension!