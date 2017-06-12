WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamie Acton

Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:00 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2629
Location: LEYTH
Jamie Acton has been charged Grade B for tripping.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... rs-charged
Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:17 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1598
Location: In't Tap Room
As good a game Acton had on Thursday, it was a blatant and completely unnecessary trip right at the very end of the match. In fact I think the clock had struck 80 mins.

That is yet another 2 games he will be suspended for.

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:22 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7030
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
I thought the player connected of his knee?

Irrespective, the intent was there and still proves that his petulance has not gone away !
Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:28 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1650
Location: Landan
Was stupid, and cant really argue with the charge. But how is it graded? Can you trip people up with differing levels of severity?

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:30 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2629
Location: LEYTH
LeythIg wrote:
Was stupid, and cant really argue with the charge. But how is it graded? Can you trip people up with differing levels of severity?


Ya, You get a higher grade if you play for Leyth. :P
Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:37 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 567
Cokey wrote:
Ya, You get a higher grade if you play for Leyth. :P

Myler of Catalan has been given 2 cautions for tripping offences

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:47 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 567
propforward 2338 wrote:
Myler of Catalan has been given 2 cautions for tripping offences

Chase Widnes grade A charge for tripping no EGP.A trip is a trip how come the different charges

Re: Jamie Acton

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:00 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1598
Location: In't Tap Room
Jamie can control it himself and take the disciplinary out of the equation if he chooses to. However, I expect him to plead guilty.

He is appearing before the disciplinary committee now all to often. They must be sick at the sight of him.

