Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:44 pm
KevW60349
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Aug 28, 2015 12:01 pm
Posts: 311
Who's to say it is going to be at Newmarket, maybe its going to be moved a little bit further down the road along "Neil Fox Way" towards the old Power Station site, the land is there and other developments in pipe line that will readily suit a Stadium right next door. Just my own personal thoughts this.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:08 pm
jakeyg95
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 493
BOJ042 wrote:
need something positive soon!!!! including where are we playing next year?


What a surprise. Seven games unbeaten and you're nowhere to be seen, two defeats and out of the cup and you reappear doom mongering. Seems more than just a coincidence?

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:52 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1458
I have the same theory as you Kev.

The person I spoke with said it wasnt all good, though as a fan of the club, they were pleased with the outcome, and was what most fans wanted.

It could be in a different location. Didnt Peter Box say though also back in April or May that there were other options that could be available to look into.

Also strange that I believe that Mary Creaghs visit to BV pre election, was, I believe on the same day as the housing plans in the park fell through. I do think though that ship sailed a long time ago. Could be just a coincidence but there are things in politics known as UTurns.

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:10 am
Lawefield44

Joined: Thu Feb 17, 2011 12:15 am
Posts: 29
Sorry to go over old ground again but I agree with KevW60349 and have said before that the old power station site to me (not knowing all the ins and outs) makes perfect sense, although I would be happy with a stadium anywhere within Wakefield

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:12 am
Sacred Cow
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1377
If it was a new site why would they have just started pushing a Newmarket hashtag?

Given the new cheif executive of the council only started on monday i doubt anything has been signed off just yet either way anyway.

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:34 am
bellycouldtackle
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1651
Location: wakefield
Yes I can just see Box agreeing to give land to allow a stadium to be built, he doesn't even turn up to meetings, he has been doing his best to bust us for 25 years. He will continue to do naff all to help and everything to hinder. Newmarket land has planning just needs Box to insist that developer complies, Developer will do nothing unless there are consequences for in action. Box is the reason the stadium is not built and will continue to not be built.

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:36 am
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1825
If Box didn't turn up to last weeks meeting it shows the attitude and political will this council have towards a community stadium for our City. Can't see how anything positive will be announced. Another big meeting coming up but I'm not expecting anything positive, might be wrong and hope I am.

Re: #NM2019

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 5:46 pm
AKA kellyseye
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 166
Location: wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It was from a reliable source Kellyseye.

I am actually feeling rather confident about this.

Come on then mate spill the beans we could do with a giggle and then put it on the crap pile.There is only two good sources one is red and the other is brown. :CHEERS:

Re: #NM2019

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:02 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1458
I am not naming the person but they are on the council and have been a Wakefield fan since the 60s.

To me, that is quite a good source

Re: #NM2019

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 8:10 pm
snowie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17769
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I am not naming the person but they are on the council and have been a Wakefield fan since the 60s.

To me, that is quite a good source
its the gullibility factor for me, until I actually physically see it happening it won't, words as nice as there are often never backed up that's what you have to question
I've so many made promises to me and never followed it its unreal
look out for our Legend and Belle Vue Blonde :CHEERS:

Image

//www.trinitybrewery.co.uk/
