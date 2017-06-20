WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:44 pm
Who's to say it is going to be at Newmarket, maybe its going to be moved a little bit further down the road along "Neil Fox Way" towards the old Power Station site, the land is there and other developments in pipe line that will readily suit a Stadium right next door. Just my own personal thoughts this.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:08 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
need something positive soon!!!! including where are we playing next year?


What a surprise. Seven games unbeaten and you're nowhere to be seen, two defeats and out of the cup and you reappear doom mongering. Seems more than just a coincidence?

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:52 am
I have the same theory as you Kev.

The person I spoke with said it wasnt all good, though as a fan of the club, they were pleased with the outcome, and was what most fans wanted.

It could be in a different location. Didnt Peter Box say though also back in April or May that there were other options that could be available to look into.

Also strange that I believe that Mary Creaghs visit to BV pre election, was, I believe on the same day as the housing plans in the park fell through. I do think though that ship sailed a long time ago. Could be just a coincidence but there are things in politics known as UTurns.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 8:10 am
Sorry to go over old ground again but I agree with KevW60349 and have said before that the old power station site to me (not knowing all the ins and outs) makes perfect sense, although I would be happy with a stadium anywhere within Wakefield

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:12 am
If it was a new site why would they have just started pushing a Newmarket hashtag?

Given the new cheif executive of the council only started on monday i doubt anything has been signed off just yet either way anyway.
