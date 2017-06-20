I have the same theory as you Kev.
The person I spoke with said it wasnt all good, though as a fan of the club, they were pleased with the outcome, and was what most fans wanted.
It could be in a different location. Didnt Peter Box say though also back in April or May that there were other options that could be available to look into.
Also strange that I believe that Mary Creaghs visit to BV pre election, was, I believe on the same day as the housing plans in the park fell through. I do think though that ship sailed a long time ago. Could be just a coincidence but there are things in politics known as UTurns.
