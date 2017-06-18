WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #NM2019

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:14 am
Trinity1315 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 555
FIL wrote:
Where's Victor Meldrew when you need him ??? :wink:


I'm here! :lol:

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:24 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1455
Heard that there is a press release due later this week, and there is something coming positive for us out of this.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:33 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1644
Location: wakefield
Where did you hear that. I heard that Peter Box didn't even bother turning up to last meeting as he had accepted a late invite to laugh at Trinity fans who actually believed that he was going to keep his word.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:35 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1455
Just from a fellow supporter of the club I was talking to earlier today.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:38 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25934
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Where did you hear that. I heard that Peter Box didn't even bother turning up to last meeting as he had accepted a late invite to laugh at Trinity fans who actually believed that he was going to keep his word.


:lol:
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 5:40 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 164
Location: wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Heard that there is a press release due later this week, and there is something coming positive for us out of this.

Here's to the next 10 years of bull crap then :CHEERS:

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:16 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1455
It was from a reliable source Kellyseye.

I am actually feeling rather confident about this.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:59 pm
poplar cats alive Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 391
Don't build your hopes up, you'll only be disappointed.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 7:36 pm
AKA kellyseye User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 7:10 pm
Posts: 164
Location: wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It was from a reliable source Kellyseye.

I am actually feeling rather confident about this.

Is it the one about got the money,Got the site.Built by 2019 by any chance.That was from a good source weeks ago.Hope your wright but for me unless its a man in a digger that tells me its bull.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:40 pm
BOJ042 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 10
need something positive soon!!!! including where are we playing next year?
