Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:14 am
FIL wrote:
Where's Victor Meldrew when you need him ??? :wink:


I'm here! :lol:

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:24 pm
Heard that there is a press release due later this week, and there is something coming positive for us out of this.

Re: #NM2019

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:33 pm
Where did you hear that. I heard that Peter Box didn't even bother turning up to last meeting as he had accepted a late invite to laugh at Trinity fans who actually believed that he was going to keep his word.
