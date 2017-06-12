WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - #NM2019

#NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:57 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1816
#NM2019

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:07 pm
FIL
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1537
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Please explain...
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:42 pm
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6285
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
A bit cryptic that hashtag.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:12 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1444
Yes, rather cryptic that.

Intrigued.

Please enlighten us all

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:30 pm
poplar cats alive
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 09, 2010 4:50 pm
Posts: 390
Wasted thread unless it is backed up by TRB, SC, or AA it'll be 40 pages of unsubstantiated stories and opinions.

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:57 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1444
Isnt there supposed to be another meeting at some point this week?

Sure there is but not sure which day

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:32 pm
wakeytrin
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2629
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Isnt there supposed to be another meeting at some point this week?

Sure there is but not sure which day

Thought I had read Wednesday.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Re: #NM2019

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:25 pm
TRB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 18, 2005 9:43 am
Posts: 10871
Location: Wacky Field
poplar cats alive wrote:
Wasted thread unless it is backed up by TRB, SC, or AA it'll be 40 pages of unsubstantiated stories and opinions.


Just trying to support an opportunity by promoting it through the hashtag as stated. It IS possible, but we ain't the ones who can make it happen!

Spread it! #NM2019
"Wakefields Sporting Crusader"

For the latest details on the Stadium for Wakefield campaign, log onto //www.swag-online.co.uk

For the latest details on the Supporters Trust, log onto //wakefield.rlfans.com

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:39 pm
Egg Banjo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 331
Any news from the #NM2019 meeting?
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: #NM2019

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:58 pm
BOJ042

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:24 am
Posts: 5
Any news where we are playing next year????

Users browsing this forum: 1873, alegend, Big lads mate, BOJ042, cocker, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, got there, jakeyg95, Kevs Head, Maverick Rhino, musson, PHe, sandcat20, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, supersuperfc, TRB, TrinityDave, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo and 201 guests

