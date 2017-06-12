Has now passed it appears.



I had a look at the club's website last week to see how long I had to claim my seat and it said members had up until kick off of the game itself to claim their reserved seat.



I checked first thing this morning and they'd brought the deadline forward to 5pm today to claim your seat or it would be going on general sale tomorrow.



I've just had another look and all members seats are now on general sale.



Seems a bit of an odd way of doing things, why didn't they let members know there would be a deadline ages ago?