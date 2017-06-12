WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas cup tickets members' deadline.

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Cas cup tickets members' deadline.

 
Post a reply

Cas cup tickets members' deadline.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:39 am
old frightful User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2004 12:33 am
Posts: 685
Has now passed it appears.

I had a look at the club's website last week to see how long I had to claim my seat and it said members had up until kick off of the game itself to claim their reserved seat.

I checked first thing this morning and they'd brought the deadline forward to 5pm today to claim your seat or it would be going on general sale tomorrow.

I've just had another look and all members seats are now on general sale.

Seems a bit of an odd way of doing things, why didn't they let members know there would be a deadline ages ago?
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, BESTY, braytontiger, Cardiff_05, Chris28, ComeOnYouUll, duke street 10, Edinburgh Warrior, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Hillbilly_Red, Homenaway, hullandbroncos, Irregular Hoops, jus@casvegas, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Large Paws, London FC Fan, Mild Rover, Mr. Zucchini Head, Offy, simon_tem, the artist, The FC Aces, Touchliner, Towns88, Zaphod and 304 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3002,14876,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM