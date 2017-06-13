Burtons Forearm wrote: Looks a real contest the 8s.

Two French teams, us, Featherstone, London, Widnes. Away games that will not be easy for anyone.

Don't want Warrington in the 8s. They will finish top beating everyone.

I don't think one team winning all there games is a bad thing. We need to be looking at finishing 3rd and if the top 2 run away and win their games it mean sthat we beat the other 2 SL teams and the championship sides and we're 3rd. All teams taking points off each other wont do us any favours