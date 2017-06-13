It's good to see a number of young & decent players coming through at Rovers. That's what SL needs, a strong Championship where the player pool can be expanded by giving game time to these youngsters, ultimately with the best rising to the top.



There's still plenty of time (6 games left?) to re-gain some form & get Carney & Jowitt in the side. Leigh & Widnes are poor, and Catalans have imploded, so I think it'll be the most competitive middle 8 we've seen so far.