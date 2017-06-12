robinrovers10 wrote:

Not convinced with Sheens at all. My reasons for this are,



not one player has vastly improved under his stewardship ( with Blair, Greenwood and a few more actually playing poorer).



I'd say he's brought through the likes of Cator & Wardill, Blair is playing a different role this year and IMO doing it well, Greenwood hasn't been fit most of the year. I think Mulhern has improved massively. Minns looks a better player (when fit) as did Lawler.



His constant need to play Shaw when Will Oakes is far better.



Shaw hasn't been overly bad in a constantly changing back line, Oakes may have been worse but he needs time to develop and TS will see him as will the coaches and feel he's not ready yet



Playing David Hodgeson



We are lacking any form of on the field experience, Lunt and Scruton aside our only other seasoned professional is also a bit of a prat





Picking Dockar Clay, then have him spend 70 mins on an exercise bike.



He changes a game when he comes on, in the games he's started he's looked ineffective, maybe he's better agianst tired defences





Playing a 6 at centre, a second row at 6.

We need to explore options, Ellis and Abdull don't look right, personally I'd look for an option at 7 but maybe that isn't available. Addy has played HB before (I agree I don;t think its a good option though





Not encouraging offloads in the tackle and playing mostly down the middle with no effect

That tactic will more likely bare fruit against better sides, scoring easy tries purely because the oppo is rubbish will give us nothing, we'll need structure to get in front and then trun the screw



I honestly think he has not made a shred of difference, with all due respect to the Championship teams, my Grandad could coach a squad like ours to wins, possibly far more convincingly.

Easy said, he's had to rebuild this squad and his signings look ok, proof will be in the eating but we look a more together unit than we did last year lets see in a few weeks time



