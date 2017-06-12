WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shaw & Cockayne & More

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:13 am
TheRealist

Joined: Mon Dec 07, 2015 9:14 am
Posts: 65
Shaw - Why does he keep getting picked. The worst defensive winger I have seen in a long time, positionally awful. Any clued up coach would just attack his side every time. Too weak in out sets too.

Cockayne - Just Why???????? He's like a loaf of bread you've noticed you have had in the cupboard for 2 months. A good servant in its time Way Way past it best.

3 players that I have seen play full back that our in our squad are;
1, Moss -Bulls
2, Wardill - Braves
3, Oakes - Eastmoor (He ripped my sons West Hull team to bits every time he played us at FB)

albeit 2 of them were for amateur teams but bloody hell they bossed it, 1 professionally and was far better than Benny. I'd try any one of them over benny, although I think Wardill has found his niche at SR. Oakes needs more game time and can play Centre, FB or Wing. Give Mossy a shot at FB if needed, he cant be any worse than Benny is ATM.

Keep giving Wardill game time at SR because that boys enthusiasm more than carries him through. Not sure about ZDC yet, needs more time on the pitch.

Ellis seems to be putting way too much weight on and isn't dominating as he should be......

Forwards don't seem to be dominating enough.

Why are we playing granddad Hodgson?

Time for us to start turning the style on me thinks, M8's fast approaching

Re: Shaw & Cockayne & More

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:42 pm
robinrovers10
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 113
Location: East Hull
Not convinced with Sheens at all. My reasons for this are,

not one player has vastly improved under his stewardship ( with Blair, Greenwood and a few more actually playing poorer).

His constant need to play Shaw when Will Oakes is far better.

Playing David Hodgeson

Picking Dockar Clay, then have him spend 70 mins on an exercise bike.

Playing a 6 at centre, a second row at 6.

Not encouraging offloads in the tackle and playing mostly down the middle with no effect

I honestly think he has not made a shred of difference, with all due respect to the Championship teams, my Grandad could coach a squad like ours to wins, possibly far more convincingly.


