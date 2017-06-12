Shaw - Why does he keep getting picked. The worst defensive winger I have seen in a long time, positionally awful. Any clued up coach would just attack his side every time. Too weak in out sets too.



Cockayne - Just Why???????? He's like a loaf of bread you've noticed you have had in the cupboard for 2 months. A good servant in its time Way Way past it best.



3 players that I have seen play full back that our in our squad are;

1, Moss -Bulls

2, Wardill - Braves

3, Oakes - Eastmoor (He ripped my sons West Hull team to bits every time he played us at FB)



albeit 2 of them were for amateur teams but bloody hell they bossed it, 1 professionally and was far better than Benny. I'd try any one of them over benny, although I think Wardill has found his niche at SR. Oakes needs more game time and can play Centre, FB or Wing. Give Mossy a shot at FB if needed, he cant be any worse than Benny is ATM.



Keep giving Wardill game time at SR because that boys enthusiasm more than carries him through. Not sure about ZDC yet, needs more time on the pitch.



Ellis seems to be putting way too much weight on and isn't dominating as he should be......



Forwards don't seem to be dominating enough.



Why are we playing granddad Hodgson?



Time for us to start turning the style on me thinks, M8's fast approaching