WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Warrington

 
Post a reply

Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:03 am
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7028
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Wow, they have some very twitchy and unhappy fans.

Not confident at all.

Living in the Town, ickle rumours of one very unhappy Ryan Atkins apparently trying to get release from his contract.

Too many good players for them to go down but imperative we give it to them to finish 8 9 or 10.

Where could Atkins be off too ? :wink:
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:23 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3475
Snowy wrote:
Wow, they have some very twitchy and unhappy fans.

Not confident at all.

Living in the Town, ickle rumours of one very unhappy Ryan Atkins apparently trying to get release from his contract.

Too many good players for them to go down but imperative we give it to them to finish 8 9 or 10.

Where could Atkins be off too ? :wink:


Who would want a player who can't hack it when the going gets tough. Thought he turned his back on us last season.
Image

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:35 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2627
Location: LEYTH
Snowy wrote:
Wow, they have some very twitchy and unhappy fans.

Not confident at all.

Living in the Town, ickle rumours of one very unhappy Ryan Atkins apparently trying to get release from his contract.

Too many good players for them to go down but imperative we give it to them to finish 8 9 or 10.

Where could Atkins be off too ? :wink:


I believe Rhys Evans is on his way to Leigh, so with Bryson Goodwin a done deal,I'd like to think we can keep hold on to Ben Crooks as well.
Image Image Image

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:48 am
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 8:02 pm
Posts: 122
I'd be after Myler from Catalan and Walker from Broncos

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:54 am
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 7028
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Evans is just an average player in my opinion.

Crooks signing permanent makes sense.
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:56 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2627
Location: LEYTH
JackDiggle wrote:
I'd be after Myler from Catalan and Walker from Broncos


We need a good forward to replace Weston.
Image Image Image

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:58 am
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11472
Location: blackpool tower circus
Let's wait till the Experts on here give their Opinions. :wink:

Re: Warrington

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:08 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2627
Location: LEYTH
Snowy wrote:
Evans is just an average player in my opinion.

Crooks signing permanent makes sense.


I think Evans will go well for us,but yes, I'd like to retain Crooks.
Image Image Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: glow, Harold Rigby Jnr, JackDiggle, Mookachaka, mwindass, PrinterThe, Snowy, tiptop, Twitch, Yahoo [Bot] and 247 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3172,25876,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM