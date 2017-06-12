Wow, they have some very twitchy and unhappy fans.
Not confident at all.
Living in the Town, ickle rumours of one very unhappy Ryan Atkins apparently trying to get release from his contract.
Too many good players for them to go down but imperative we give it to them to finish 8 9 or 10.
Where could Atkins be off too ?
