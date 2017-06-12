WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table UPDATE for Week 17

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:41 am
paulwalker71
Update for this week

roger daly 144
FevGrinder 142
Johnbulls 139
Fr13day 134
Bullnorthern 131
paulwalker71 131
tackler tommo 131
Steel City Bull 129
Ferocious Aardvark 124
jayb 124
zapperbull 117
rambull1967 116
Bull Mania 115
RickyF1 115
Bulls4 114
Herr Rigsby 114
Le Penguin 112
DrFeelgood 111
jackmac452 110
broadybulls87 108
Nelson 108
GazzaBull 105
BD20 Cougar 104
Bullseye 104
BiltonRobin 102
Duckman 102
charlie caroli 101
tigertot 101
glow 100
childofthenorthern 99
Bent & Bongser 96
Bendybulls 95
Hamster Chops 93
RAB2411 86
Smack him Jimmy 83
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
daveyz999 68
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
Jimmy 4 Bradford 47
Micky the travelling friend 44
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3

