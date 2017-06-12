Peter Mannion Stevo's Armpit

Jake the Peg wrote: If the only criteria for MOS is scoring gimme's on the wing for cas then the award is worthless. It's supposed to be the best player who wins it and I fail to see how that could ever be a winger



Gale will obviously win it if Cas see it through...but the point is not that at all.



Peter Mannion wrote: Are you seriously saying Naughton or Rawsthorne (or Shaw) would be joint favourite for Man of Steel if they just switched to the Cas left wing...????



He has scored some wonder tries that even the far less athletic Ryan Hall would have no chance with...the combination of Brisbane and Daryl Powell has unlocked all the potential everyone could see. The task for Powell is to get him to carry it on.





What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.

What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.

Diving in the corner and grounding the ball whilst in the air is fairly standard in todays game.



bonaire wrote: What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.

Diving in the corner and grounding the ball whilst in the air is fairly standard in todays game.



Absolute bollox devaluing his achievements because he played for Rovers. He always had talent but suspect attitude. His Brisbane jaunt taught him a shed load and like many cast offs he's found a home at Cas .I keep reading on sharks board he's rocks or diamonds I expect diamonds on Sunday .Fully expect a humbling for the curlys in cup .shame Moors is out but expect a 20 point Cas win ..... (hopefully )

craig hkr wrote: Absolute bollox devaluing his achievements because he played for Rovers. He always had talent but suspect attitude. His Brisbane jaunt taught him a shed load and like many cast offs he's found a home at Cas .I keep reading on sharks board he's rocks or diamonds I expect diamonds on Sunday .Fully expect a humbling for the curlys in cup .shame Moors is out but expect a 20 point Cas win ..... (hopefully )



After you tipped wigan and salford to hammer us in the last 2 weeks I'll take solace from your "prediction" (Although it's really you just hoping and praying) of a big cas win



craig hkr wrote: Absolute bollox devaluing his achievements because he played for Rovers. He always had talent but suspect attitude. His Brisbane jaunt taught him a shed load and like many cast offs he's found a home at Cas .I keep reading on sharks board he's rocks or diamonds I expect diamonds on Sunday .Fully expect a humbling for the curlys in cup .shame Moors is out but expect a 20 point Cas win ..... (hopefully )



Nothing to do with playing for HKR.

Its a fact most of his tries are walk ins and would be finished by any current HKR wings and even Hull FC reserve wings like Naughton or Rawsthorne

Nothing to do with playing for HKR.Its a fact most of his tries are walk ins and would be finished by any current HKR wings and even Hull FC reserve wings like Naughton or RawsthornePaul Cooke stated on Radio Humberside earlier this week that most of Edens tries were walk ins.



Quoting Paul Cooke?Don't recall Solomona try's being devalued last term?Eden looks stronger up top and maybe even a little quicker than when with us.Positionally sound and seems better under high ball. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Jake the Peg wrote: After you tipped wigan and salford to hammer us in the last 2 weeks I'll take solace from your "prediction" (Although it's really you just hoping and praying) of a big cas win



Wasn't expecting wigan to win particularly but yea I thought Salford would win.Thankfully I don't bet on results anymore just 1st try as like the value and had fair few doubles and trebles this term.i won't see your game in cup but I expect a fair appraisal on Mr Eden afterwards



Jake the Peg wrote: If the only criteria for MOS is scoring gimme's on the wing for cas then the award is worthless. It's supposed to be the best player who wins it and I fail to see how that could ever be a winger



There's a lot of things you fail to see jake...Joe Lydon, Martin Offiah and Pat Richards have all won the MOS award in previous years from the wing position. Then again, as your main approach on RL fans is just to get a rise by constantly deriding others posts, I don't expect any else from you. Really poor trolling in its extreme.

There's a lot of things you fail to see jake...Joe Lydon, Martin Offiah and Pat Richards have all won the MOS award in previous years from the wing position. Then again, as your main approach on RL fans is just to get a rise by constantly deriding others posts, I don't expect any else from you. Really poor trolling in its extreme.

Zzzz

spegs wrote: There's a lot of things you fail to see jake...Joe Lydon, Martin Offiah and Pat Richards have all won the MOS award in previous years from the wing position. Then again, as your main approach on RL fans is just to get a rise by constantly deriding others posts, I don't expect any else from you. Really poor trolling in its extreme.

Zzzz

