craig hkr wrote:
Absolute bollox devaluing his achievements because he played for Rovers. He always had talent but suspect attitude. His Brisbane jaunt taught him a shed load and like many cast offs he's found a home at Cas .I keep reading on sharks board he's rocks or diamonds I expect diamonds on Sunday .Fully expect a humbling for the curlys in cup .shame Moors is out but expect a 20 point Cas win ..... (hopefully )
Nothing to do with playing for HKR.
Its a fact most of his tries are walk ins and would be finished by any current HKR wings and even Hull FC reserve wings like Naughton or Rawsthorne
Paul Cooke stated on Radio Humberside earlier this week that most of Edens tries were walk ins.