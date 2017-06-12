Peter Mannion wrote: Are you seriously saying Naughton or Rawsthorne (or Shaw) would be joint favourite for Man of Steel if they just switched to the Cas left wing...????



He has scored some wonder tries that even the far less athletic Ryan Hall would have no chance with...the combination of Brisbane and Daryl Powell has unlocked all the potential everyone could see. The task for Powell is to get him to carry it on.

What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.Diving in the corner and grounding the ball whilst in the air is fairly standard in todays game.