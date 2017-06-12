WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eden

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:02 pm
Peter Mannion

Joined: Tue Feb 16, 2016 10:21 am
Posts: 20
Jake the Peg wrote:
If the only criteria for MOS is scoring gimme's on the wing for cas then the award is worthless. It's supposed to be the best player who wins it and I fail to see how that could ever be a winger


Gale will obviously win it if Cas see it through...but the point is not that at all.

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:31 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1521
Peter Mannion wrote:
Are you seriously saying Naughton or Rawsthorne (or Shaw) would be joint favourite for Man of Steel if they just switched to the Cas left wing...????

He has scored some wonder tries that even the far less athletic Ryan Hall would have no chance with...the combination of Brisbane and Daryl Powell has unlocked all the potential everyone could see. The task for Powell is to get him to carry it on.



What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.
Diving in the corner and grounding the ball whilst in the air is fairly standard in todays game.

Re: Eden

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:44 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 605
bonaire wrote:
What i am saying is that most of Edens tries are walk ins created by Gale and Shenton.its just pass and catch.Put any young wing from most clubs and they would finish the tries just like Eden has.
Diving in the corner and grounding the ball whilst in the air is fairly standard in todays game.


Absolute bollox devaluing his achievements because he played for Rovers. He always had talent but suspect attitude. His Brisbane jaunt taught him a shed load and like many cast offs he's found a home at Cas .I keep reading on sharks board he's rocks or diamonds I expect diamonds on Sunday .Fully expect a humbling for the curlys in cup .shame Moors is out but expect a 20 point Cas win ..... (hopefully )

Re: Eden

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:07 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 605
It's not unlike when Briscoe scored 4 at Wembley against us.Suddenly it was our boy put Rovers to the sword. Nowadays he's poop and throw in Lineham Crooks who are now inexplicably poop.Eden looks stronger top half and faster, yes he's playing in a dominant side but who out of Cas would Hull take instead of current first 17 if all fit?.It's the team spirit and the coach which sets them apart.Not unbeatable normal strong arm tactics and Fonua and bin dipper thrashing around like stranded trouts after every tackle will produce another Bentham whistle a thon. I read hull fans are glad it's Bentham after his last hull penalty fest in their favour and a certain poster was incandescent when a cas fan suggested Watts tried to take out Gale in league game I also see Jake has stunk his own board out which saves us reading his chud on here
