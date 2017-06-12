With the right set up and right plays you don't need world beaters on the wing, someone with a bit of pace and an eye for the line will score a boat load. I'd reckon just about any winger in the league would be on 20+ in that team with the way they've been playing. To say Ryan Hall wouldn't have scored them is a bit silly, he'd probably have more.

Fair play to Greg, I like the kid and glad its going well for him but stick him in most other teams and he'd be run of the mill with flashes of brilliance.