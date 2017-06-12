WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Eden

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Eden

 
Post a reply

Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:23 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2594
Location: live in gosport wos hull
were did we go wrong what a winger he has turned out to be would he be has good IF (and its a big if ) we had kept him would tim sheen be able to do the same with him, is it because we had crap coaches that was not able to see what he was good at
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:57 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1793
cravenpark1 wrote:
were did we go wrong what a winger he has turned out to be would he be has good IF (and its a big if ) we had kept him would tim sheen be able to do the same with him, is it because we had crap coaches that was not able to see what he was good at

No disrespect intended but he's no world beater. Every winger who's played on that side for Cas have scored bucket loads. I think its a lot to do with the style they play rather than the skill of the winger (although the tries still need to be scored)

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:06 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6989
Location: Central Coast
Oooo here we go! Put Eden in the Wire team low on confidence and he is as he always was. There are a ton of average players playing out of their skin for Powell! Good on em. I compare it to the Melbourne Storm where average guys look like world betters there. They move to other clubs and look garbage.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:52 am
Peter Mannion Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 16, 2016 10:21 am
Posts: 18
Powell has not let him anywhere near the full back shirt...he would have made a top class winger at Rovers too but we believed the "Billy Slater" comparison.

He scores some cracking tries even on the end of some top rugby, doubt even Ryan Hall would have scored some of the ones Eden has...

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:03 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2158
Playing outside Shenton in a team that is settled with a team of seasoned pro's is a lot to do with him playing well. Our club & Eden under Sandercock was put back years I blame him for a lot of problems Webster & Chester had. At least under Sheens we seem to be heading in the right direction whether it will be good enough is to bee seen.

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:13 am
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4987
With the right set up and right plays you don't need world beaters on the wing, someone with a bit of pace and an eye for the line will score a boat load. I'd reckon just about any winger in the league would be on 20+ in that team with the way they've been playing. To say Ryan Hall wouldn't have scored them is a bit silly, he'd probably have more.
Fair play to Greg, I like the kid and glad its going well for him but stick him in most other teams and he'd be run of the mill with flashes of brilliance.

Re: Eden

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:10 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1520
barham red wrote:
With the right set up and right plays you don't need world beaters on the wing, someone with a bit of pace and an eye for the line will score a boat load. I'd reckon just about any winger in the league would be on 20+ in that team with the way they've been playing. To say Ryan Hall wouldn't have scored them is a bit silly, he'd probably have more.
Fair play to Greg, I like the kid and glad its going well for him but stick him in most other teams and he'd be run of the mill with flashes of brilliance.


He has Gale moving the ball to his side and a class centre in Shenton who provides him mostly walk in tries.
Put any of HKR young wings or Hull fc reserves like Naughton or Rawsthorne on the Castleford left wing and they would do what Eden does.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, cravenpark1, Gallanteer, Hessle rover, moxi1, rebelrobin, redmuzza, robinrovers10, roversmad, Rural Robin, StanTheMan6 and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,5312,26276,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM