Dave K. wrote: Disappointing if true, but you can understand from a clubs perspective, hardly any teams have reserves and they are been called off regularly due to lack of players, it's not cost effective, the RFL should pay towards teams running reserve teams and make it compulsory for SL teams.



Could split it into Yorkshire/Lancashire leagues with any championship sides added if they want to enter.

yes its annoying. seems like hull and one or two other clubs bought into it but it was by no means universally supported. should have been compulsory or not at all and the rfl should have contributes to the running as you suggest. i think another possible factor was all the injuries that clubs with smallish squads have had meant that the u23 teams ended up being more like the u19s anyway. in days gone by the reserve league had players who played 90% of their time in it, only being promoted when they graduated through form or injuries. today it seems the team is made up from whoever is leftover