WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard Horne

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Richard Horne

 
Post a reply

Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:54 am
Jemmo User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16575
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
It's been a rumour for a while but the Doncaster Free press are today reporting that Richard Horne is set to take over as head coach at Doncaster.

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... -1-8589799

Re: Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:38 am
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3392
Location: West Hull
Good luck to him if true.

Season and half as understudy to Radders so maybe time for him to test himself.

Be interesting to see how he gets on.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:53 am
Irregular Hoops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2365
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Come back Cookey, all is forgiven :wink:

Re: Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:02 pm
Ellam User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:17 am
Posts: 3375
Location: Between Rhianna's Legs.
Scrapping the 23's next season and Doncaster are going to be our dual reg again
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.

Re: Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:26 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17820
Location: Back in Hull.
Ellam wrote:
Scrapping the 23's next season and Doncaster are going to be our dual reg again


Disappointing if true, but you can understand from a clubs perspective, hardly any teams have reserves and they are been called off regularly due to lack of players, it's not cost effective, the RFL should pay towards teams running reserve teams and make it compulsory for SL teams.

Could split it into Yorkshire/Lancashire leagues with any championship sides added if they want to enter.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Ellam, fosdyke99, Jemmo, Karen, lummy, Mild mannered Janitor, Moonshine, mwindass, OmneFC, Opinion from the Shed, Panda92, Patterdale, Ranjit, rodney_trotter, Stephen Brown, the artist, Zaphod and 243 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,3462,05076,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM