Ellam wrote: Scrapping the 23's next season and Doncaster are going to be our dual reg again

Disappointing if true, but you can understand from a clubs perspective, hardly any teams have reserves and they are been called off regularly due to lack of players, it's not cost effective, the RFL should pay towards teams running reserve teams and make it compulsory for SL teams.Could split it into Yorkshire/Lancashire leagues with any championship sides added if they want to enter.