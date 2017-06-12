Good luck to him if true.
Season and half as understudy to Radders so maybe time for him to test himself.
Be interesting to see how he gets on.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: bigalf, Cardiff_05, DannyB, davey37, Ellam, Faithful One, FCHammer, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, hull2524, Jemmo, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Mr. Zucchini Head, nleech, Offy, Old_Faithful_IAKW, Patterdale, Sheldon, Soul Boy, Stanley Unwin, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner and 275 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|