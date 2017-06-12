WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Richard Horne

Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:54 am
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16575
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
It's been a rumour for a while but the Doncaster Free press are today reporting that Richard Horne is set to take over as head coach at Doncaster.

http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/rugby-le ... -1-8589799

Re: Richard Horne

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:38 am
davey37
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3392
Location: West Hull
Good luck to him if true.

Season and half as understudy to Radders so maybe time for him to test himself.

Be interesting to see how he gets on.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Users browsing this forum: bigalf, Cardiff_05, DannyB, davey37, Ellam, Faithful One, FCHammer, Greavsie, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, hull2524, Jemmo, Karen, LAMBWATH ROAD FC, Mr. Zucchini Head, nleech, Offy, Old_Faithful_IAKW, Patterdale, Sheldon, Soul Boy, Stanley Unwin, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner and 275 guests

