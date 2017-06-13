WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Coach to be announced

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:36 am
weighman wrote:
In an ideal world clubs would have reserve sides .


I think that it what hull wanted and have run one for the last two seasons,last year it seemed to work out well, but this year,there has hardly been any games, as there isn't enough teams or games are cancelled due to injuries, it probably isn't cost effective.

I think the RFl should help fund the reserve league and make it compulsory for SL sides.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:40 am
From this mornings online Free Press. Horne to take his first coaching session
.
http://www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk/spo ... -1-8591560

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:58 am
Stand-Offish wrote:
A good player in his day ....
What's his coaching record like?


Hard to judge, but he did a very good job with Hulls academy (I use to watch them before the merger and played great rugby and were well drilled), also he must have played a big part in Hull's form the last two seasons, I'm sure Feka who will have worked with him will have had a big input into the decision, along with Dean and Welham.

Realistically what experienced coach with a good coaching record are you going to get with your budget?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:11 am
Lots of posts about whether or not this is a good or bad appointment but one point does not get a mention. The fact that the appointment is all over the press including taking his first training session tonight but yet there has been no official word from the Dons.Just the same as the Rovers signings that were going to be announced last week and still no word on them either. Typical of Club Doncaster, once again proving when it comes to communication they are a load of poop.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:47 pm
Yes , it is a bit strange that the appointment hasn't been made officially.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:13 pm
On a similar note of inefficiency, I went to buy a £5 friend ticket for the game at Fev last Sunday and they hadn't got them at the temporary ticket office. That was after the website had promoted the offer last week.

I'm now going to have to make a special trip to the Keepmoat to get one as I might not be able to make the next home game to buy a ticket then.

Getting people to watch the Dons is hard enough without putting any obstacles in our way.

I hope the new coach helps build up a better rapport with the fans than GT. That could be done by appearing more frequently on In The Dugout, and by coming over and acknowledging the fans immediately after the game. I submitted a question to Carl earlier this year to see if the coach, or assistant, could do a pitchside interview 15 minutes before kick-off as I thought that would help but nothing ever happened.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:11 pm
Confirmed by both clubs

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:32 pm
www.doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk

Welcome aboard Richard & good luck .
