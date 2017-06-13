On a similar note of inefficiency, I went to buy a £5 friend ticket for the game at Fev last Sunday and they hadn't got them at the temporary ticket office. That was after the website had promoted the offer last week.



I'm now going to have to make a special trip to the Keepmoat to get one as I might not be able to make the next home game to buy a ticket then.



Getting people to watch the Dons is hard enough without putting any obstacles in our way.



I hope the new coach helps build up a better rapport with the fans than GT. That could be done by appearing more frequently on In The Dugout, and by coming over and acknowledging the fans immediately after the game. I submitted a question to Carl earlier this year to see if the coach, or assistant, could do a pitchside interview 15 minutes before kick-off as I thought that would help but nothing ever happened.