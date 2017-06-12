WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Coach to be announced

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:18 pm
Stand-Offish
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 18, 2006 11:41 am
Posts: 16749
Location: Somewhere in Bonny Donny (Twinned with Krakatoa in 1883).
A good player in his day ....
What's his coaching record like?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:30 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6472
We might know a bit more when officially announced .

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:45 pm
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5359
Location: Limoges,France
Double Movement wrote:
I'm encouraged by the news. It looks like a good fit all round.

It'll be interesting to see if DR takes on a new dimension.


It would seem a good time to strengthen ties with FC but the DR doesn't always work. Rochdale brought down four DRs to Toulouse from Warry at the weekend and none of them had a real impact on the game.

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:08 pm
Jemmo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:37 pm
Posts: 16576
Location: Here...there...I'm not allowed to swear
Cookie got best value out of DR of any coach anywhere

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:13 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 6472
    With regard dual reg no complaints about Feka & Dean in recent times , they have gone on to sign for the Dons . Some of the others 1 in particular upset our players with their attitude & GT wasn't a fan either .
    Any way he hasn't been announced yet have The Star & Free Press jumped the gun .

    Re: New Coach to be announced

    Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:30 pm
    Dave K.
    100% League Network

    Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
    Posts: 17823
    Location: Back in Hull.
    The talk on our board is scrapping our reserves and using DR more with you, which would fit in with Horne coming to you, but also still working at Hull.

    Can understand your worry about DR, hopefully a couple of long term loans as well.

    Re: New Coach to be announced

    Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:41 pm
    weighman
    Silver RLFANS Member

    Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
    Posts: 6472
    Dave, its good we can be of help to the mighty Hull FC.

    Sorry but I donot think D-R is the way to go for any championship or C1 club , just my humble opinion .

    Re: New Coach to be announced

    Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:06 pm
    Dave K.
    100% League Network

    Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
    Posts: 17823
    Location: Back in Hull.
    weighman wrote:
    Dave, its good we can be of help to the mighty Hull FC.

    Sorry but I donot think D-R is the way to go for any championship or C1 club , just my humble opinion .


    I understand and needs to benefit both clubs, wasn't your best season for ages when you used DR regularly?

    I'd prefer the players to be sent out for a months nor season long loan, but can understand why our club prefers DR.
