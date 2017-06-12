WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Coach to be announced

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:18 pm
A good player in his day ....
What's his coaching record like?
Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:30 pm
We might know a bit more when officially announced .

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:45 pm
Double Movement wrote:
I'm encouraged by the news. It looks like a good fit all round.

It'll be interesting to see if DR takes on a new dimension.


It would seem a good time to strengthen ties with FC but the DR doesn't always work. Rochdale brought down four DRs to Toulouse from Warry at the weekend and none of them had a real impact on the game.

Re: New Coach to be announced

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:08 pm
Cookie got best value out of DR of any coach anywhere
